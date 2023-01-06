National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveils 2 limited edition Georgia Bulldogs Talking Bobbleheads

On Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled two officially licensed, limited-edition Georgia Bulldogs Talking Bobbleheads in conjunction with National Bobblehead Day, which is celebrated annually on January 7th. The museum will be unveiling many new bobbleheads on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 6 – 7 to celebrate, and the new bobbleheads featuring Hairy Dawg are included.

“We’re excited to be releasing these Georgia Bulldogs Talking Bobbleheads as Georgia’s football team gets ready to defend its National Championship on Monday,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said in a press release. “We think these will be very popular bobbleheads for Georgia alumni, fans, students, faculty, and staff everywhere.”

The bobbleheads feature Hairy Dawg in his red and white football jerseys and both bobbleheads play the “Georgia Fight Song,” “Glory,” and “Hail To Georgia” at the push of a button.

“The timing of the release is perfect, as top-ranked Georgia will be taking on TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday, January 9th,” Sklar said.

The bobbleheads will be available in the online store at the following link and are expeccted to ship in February. Each bobblehead is individually numbered to only 2,023. The cost is $40 each or $75 for a set of two plus an $8 flat-rate shipping charge per order.

These officially licensed bobbleheads are being produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, which is located at 170 S. 1st. St. in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.