Native American cultural event at William Harris Homestead May 15

On Saturday, May 15, 2021, Native American culture expert Jim Sawgrass, along with his son Cody, himself a world-class dancer, and many other dancers and educators, will perform at the William Harris Homestead Museum and Education Center. This evening of entertainment will include a buffet dinner along with the evening of dance featuring Jim Sawgrass. This is a fundraiser event with the funds being put towards constructing a new accessible bridge across a branch of the Apalachee River to enable all visitors to the Homestead to access that area. The buffet dinner is catered by Masters Table and included in the ticket price. The price is $35 per adult and $20 for children 12 and under. Cash or check is accepted via mail or in-person prior to the event. Contact dixie@harrishomestead.com for more information

This event will take place from 4 – 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 15.

About Jim Sawgrass

Jim Sawgrass is a native Floridian of Muscogee Creek (Mvskoke) descent and living historian of the southeastern tribes of Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. He became more involved with his Native American heritage by attending Pow Wows, Native festivals, and historical reenactments. He learned more about Native culture and history from many elders, outdoorsmen, and reenactors he was surrounded by. He is also an Eagle Scout and applies his scouting skills to this day. Sawgrass has been sharing his knowledge of the Southeastern Native American tribes for over 25 years. He served on the Florida Indian Council from 1991-1995. Sawgrass has been sharing his knowledge of the Southeastern Native American tribes for over 30 years. In 1988, Sawgrass began presenting programs professionally on Native American history and started the “Deep Forest Historical Native American Programs.” Since then, he has performed at places like schools, Pow Wows, state, and national parks, Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, Sea World, New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festivals, and many other places around the U.S. He also been featured on many television networks such as History Channel, Travel Channel, and Discovery Channel.