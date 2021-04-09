Nature Meets Art in local Monroe Garden Tour

Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts (MWCA) is hosting a local Garden Tour on Saturday, May 15 from 10 am – 4 pm. The Tour is a fund-raising event for our local non-profit arts center.

“We named the Tour “Nature Meets Art” because we are celebrating beautiful gardens as an artful expression,” says Tour Coordinator Joy Poole. “Through this Tour, our guests will be treated to an up-close and intimate look at some of the prettiest gardens in our community.”

​Ten gardens are featured on the Tour: Seven lovely home gardens in downtown Monroe and “greater Monroe” plus three unique specialty public gardens. “We have a variety of gardens on the Tour,” Tour team member Nancy Moate adds. “Seven lovely backyard gardens plus unique spaces like the Walton Wellness Field Garden are on the Tour. We want to spotlight three local garden spots that many of our neighbors may not even be aware of.”

Plein air painters or gardening experts will be in many gardens to demonstrate or answer questions on gardening topics for an artistic, fun, educational and immersive garden experience.

Entries for drawings for Early Bird prizes (including gift certificates to Growers Outlet, an original oil painting and garden tools) are offered to ticket buyers in April. Tickets are now available only in person at MWCA at 205 South Broad Street in downtown Monroe. Early Bird tickets are $25.

“We’re hoping we sell out, of course, but if tickets are still available in May, the price increases to $30 per ticket,” notes Poole.

“We’re excited to offer this fun outing to our community,” Hope Reese, director of MWCA states. “What a great Mother’s Day present this would make for any Mom who loves gardening. We are certain that our all of our Tour guests will find inspiration and a time to unwind and relax while viewing these artistic and beautiful gardens.”

Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts is open Tuesday – Thursday from 11 – 4, Friday and Saturday from 10 – 5 and Sunday from 1 – 5. They offer art classes for all ages and abilities, an art gallery and local artist gift shop. You can learn more about MWCA at monroewaltonarts.org.

