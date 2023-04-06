NCSO is requesting video footage from Covington neighborhood in April 3 murder investigation

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is requesting residents of Mountain View Estates in Covington, Ga., to provide the agency with any available outdoor video footage taken between 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. on April 3, 2023, as part of the on-going murder investigation.

At around 3 p.m. on April 3, 2023, Newton County deputies responded to a penetrating trauma incident on Highway 162 at Wildcat Creek Estates, where a 21-year-old male was critically injured and a 20-year-old male was deceased on arrival. A third possible victim checked into Gwinnett Medical Center to receive treatment later in the evening of April 3rd, and Newton County investigators are diligently working to determine if the victim is connected to penetrating trauma incident that occurred earlier in the day.

The deceased victim has since been identified as Braxton Singleton of Covington, Ga.

For the Mountain View Estates residents who have video footage, please contact Investigator Joshua Hicks at 678-625-1455 or jhicks@newtonsheriffga.org.