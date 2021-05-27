NE Georgia adds employed residents and the unemployment rate drops to 3.2 %

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Northeast Georgia saw an increase in its number of employed residents for April, 2021. The NE Georgia district incorporates Barrow, Clarke, Elbert, Greene, Jackson, Jasper, Madison, Morgan, Newton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, and Walton counties.

“We had another strong month in April,” Butler said in a press release. “We saw the unemployment rate decrease in every region and county, along with an over the month and over the year decrease in initial claims for nearly every region and country.”

In NE Georgia, the unemployment rate decreased by 0.2 percentage points, bringing the rate to 3.2 %. A year ago, the rate was 11.3 %.

The labor force decreased in April by 310 from 311,290 in march. That number is up by 14,603 from the total from April a year ago.

NE Georgia ended April with 301,431 employed residents, up by 546 from last month and up 38,380 as compared to last year.

Initial claims for unemployment decreased by 14 % in April. When compared to April last year, claims were down by about 93 %.

In Walton County, initial claims in April 2021 were 881, down 125 from the 1,006 last month or 12.4 % and 10,999 ir 82,6 % from the initial 11,880 initial claims in April 2020.

In Gwinnett County, initial claims in April 2021 were 11,736, down 258 (2.2 % from last month) and 124,290, or 91.4 % from the 136,026 initial claims in April 2020.

The GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed 6,346 active job postings in NEt Georgia for April.

