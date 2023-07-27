NE Georgia Region and majority of Regional Commissions again see uptick in unemployment

Labor force rises

Georgia Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson said that most of Georgia’s regional commissions reported a rise in June unemployment rates, except for the Atlanta and Southwest Georgia Regional Commissions, which reported unchanged unemployment rates. Gwinnett County falls into the Atlanta Regional Commission. Walton County is in the NE Georgia Regional Commission, which reported a rise in the unemployment rate of two-tenths over the month.

“The bedrock of a thriving economy lies in maintaining low unemployment, but equally essential is striking the right balance between job growth and a capable workforce that can meet the evolving needs of Georgia’s industries,” said Commissioner Bruce Thompson. “This well-balanced approach ensures businesses of all sizes have the talent they need to grow and succeed.”

The labor force rose in Atlanta, Central Savannah, Georgia Mountains, Middle Georgia, Northeast Georgia, Northwest Georgia, and the Three Rivers Regional Commissions. Employment was up in the Atlanta, Central Savannah River, Georgia Mountains, Middle Georgia, Northeast Georgia, Northwest Georgia, and Three Rivers Regional Commissions. In June, claims were down in Coastal Georgia, Heart of Georgia, Middle Georgia, Northwest Georgia, River Valley, Southern Georgia, and the Southwest Georgia Regional Commissions.

The NE Georgia Commssion consists of Barrow, Clarke, Elbert, Greene, Jackson, Jasper, Madison, Morgan, Newton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, and Walton counties.

In the NE Georgia Regional Commission:

The unemployment rate was up two-tenths to 3.4 percent over-the-month, the rate was 3.3 percent one year ago.

The labor force was up 856 over-the-month and up 6,187 over-the-year, to 326,771.

The number of employed was up 339 over-the-month and up 5,599 over-the-year, to 315,717.

Initial claims were up 10 (1%) over-the-month and down 55 (-5%) over-the-year, to 1,048

The Atlanta Regional Commission consists of Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Henry, and Rockdale counties.

In the Atlanta Regional Commission:

The unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.4 percent over-the-month, the rate was 3.3 percent one year ago.

The labor force was up 11,844 over-the-month and up 40,597 over-the-year, to 2,675,492.

The number of employed was up 9,041 over-the-month and up 34,366 over-the-year, to 2,583,357.

Initial claims were up 398 (4%) over-the-month and up 309 (3%) over-the-year, to 11,642