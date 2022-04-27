NE Georgia unemployment up slightly; Atlanta Regional Commission unchanged

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said that all Regional Commissions, with exceptions to the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission and the River Valley Regional Commission, recorded unchanged unemployment rates in March.



“Across Georgia, we continue to see increases in the labor force, the number of employed, and the number of jobs,” Butler said in a press release. “With Georgia having the lowest unemployment rate of the top ten most populated states, we are pleased to see Georgians enter the workforce filling the many open positions available in all of our regions and counties.”



All Regional Commissions saw a rise in the labor force with exception to the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission.



Employment was up throughout all the Regional Commissions with exception to the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission and the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission.



The number of initial claims decreased in all Regional Commissions except the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission.



The March preliminary unemployment rate for the Atlanta Regional Commission remained unchanged at 3.3 % over the month. The rate was 4.6 % one year ago. The Atlanta Regional Commission incorporates Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Fulton, Gwinnett, Henry, and Rockdale counties.

The labor force was up 4,378 over the month and up 83,525 over the year to 2,533,167.

The number of employed was up 3,976 over the month and up 111,432 over the year to 2,448,890.

The labor force and number of employed were all-time highs.

Initial claims were down 1,740 (-17%) over the month and down 57,994 (-87%) over the year to 8,795.

Initial claims were down over the month in Accommodation and Food Services and Administrative and Support Services, and down over the year in Administrative and Support Services and Accommodation and Food Services. There were 96,787 jobs posted on Employ Georgia.



The March preliminary unemployment rate for the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission was up one-tenth to 3.0 % over the month. The rate was 3.7 % one year ago. The Northeast Georgia Regional Commission incorporates Barrow, Clarke, Elbert, Greene, Jackson, Jasper, Madison, Morgan, Newton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, and Walton counties.

The labor force was up 10 over the month and up 11,374 over the year to 327,192. The number of employed was down 183 over the month and up 13,169 over the year to 317,446. Initial claims were down 148 (-15%) over the month and down 5,769 (-87%) over the year to 868.

Initial claims were down over the month in Manufacturing and Trade, and down over the year in Accommodation and Food Services and Trade. There were 8,747 jobs posted on Employ Georgia.

