Nebechi Okpala, of Loganville, awarded Cooley Scholarship in the Sciences from GSU

ATLANTA, GA (05/10/2021)– Georgia State University student Nebechi Okpala has been awarded the Cooley Scholarship in the Sciences.

Okpala, of Loganville, is a neuroscience major in the College of Arts & Sciences.

The award goes to a full-time undergraduate student with a minimum 3.0 grade-point average and demonstrated financial need. The recipient must be majoring in science, math, or one of the other STEM fields.

