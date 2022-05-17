Nedza’s Breakfast Restaurant, of Athens, to open a second location in Monroe, Ga. this summer

Nedza’s to open in former Butcher’s Block location on S. Broad Street

Contributed

ATHENS, (Ga.), June 11, 2022 – Athens, Georgia’s very own Nedza’s breakfast and bakery has announced the start of a new Monroe, Georgia location. Set to open in July of 2022, Joe Nedza, owner and creator, plans to serve his love in a new location with coffee, donuts and so much more.

As the start to phase one of expanding his business, Joe plans to commute between the two stores but have his right-hand man from the start, Aidan Dimuzio, serve as the head manager in the Athens, Georgia location. A handful of current employees will also be commuting as he begins the hiring process of Monroe, Georgia locals.

“It was always my plan to expand this business, and now I’m in the right place to start,” said Joe Nedza, “My dream is to own 20-30 stores within the next ten years, and this is the perfect step in the right direction.”

Contributed

Nedza’s has confirmed that the restaurant will be taking over the space that was previously occupied by the Butcher’s Block on S. Broad Street. Customers can look at the website for what will be offered. Daily doughnut flavors will also vary from the original location, but vanilla, strawberry lavender and chocolate with sprinkles will remain classics.

The new location will essentially be an extension of the original store; compliments will still be the focus of every transaction. There are also plans to work with local artists to paint new murals to exhibit in the new restaurant. Joe Nedza hopes this location can bring the community together one compliment at a time.

To learn more about Nedza’s, please visit: https://www.nedzas.com/.

About Nedza’s

Nedza’s was founded in 2019 when Joe Nedza, a University of Georgia student, wanted to bring bubble waffles and ice cream into the Classic City. Beginning with pop-up events and food truck service, the business finally moved into a building in fall of 2020. From the very beginning, one thing was apparent: love will be served. With personalized compliments and excellent customer care, Nedza’s aims to provide a welcoming environment and unmatched service. https://www.nedzas.com/ Instagram: @nedzaeats