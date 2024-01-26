Needed Renovation: Local Athens Tech campus hopes for $10 million upgrade

Bruce Williamson, who represents District 112, said the nearly $10 million will help with the renovation and expansion for Walton’s Athens Tech location

The Monroe campus of Athens Technical College is set to grow after Gov. Brian Kemp’s new budget set aside nearly $10 million for renovations and expansions of the school’s local branch. Athens Tech will spend more than $9.8 million on the design, construction and equipment for renovating and expanding its Monroe campus on Bryant Road.

The building, which once housed Monroe Area High School before it moved to its current location a decade ago, has been in need of improvements for some time, as the main part of the building dates back to the middle of last century.

State Representative Bruce Williamson said Governor Brian Kemp’s proposed budget does include $9,875,000 that was requested to fully fund Phase I for the design, construction and equipment for renovating the Walton County Athens Tech Camp. Photo credit: Cassie Jones | MAK Photography

Plans for the additions to the Monroe campus include a 7,000-sq. ft. welding lab as part of the school’s program on site, as well expansions to other industrial technology programs that are designed to yield high-paying jobs and meet local workforce needs.

“This will be a fabulous project for Walton County if it passes both the House and Senate Appropriation Committees,” Williamson said recently. “I am very hopeful that we will have success in getting this project fully funded.”

