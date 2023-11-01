New 3-way traffic stop to be installed at SR 83 and Unisia Drive intersection

The change in traffic patterns will take place on Nov. 15, 2023, weather permitting

The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) advised that contractor E.R. Snell will be changing the traffic pattern at the intersection of State Route 83 and Unisia Drive from a single stop to a 3-way stop intersection beginning November 15, 2023.

Notification of this change in traffic pattern will occur in all directions. The 3-way stop will be on Unisia Drive and SR 83 in Monroe, GA

Exact dates may change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert, and watch for workers. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions by calling 511, visiting 511ga.org, or downloading the Georgia 511 app.

