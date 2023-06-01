New chicken joint headed for Monroe

If you like your wings high voltage, you’re in luck

MONROE, GA (May 31, 2023) There is a new chicken joint about to open in Monroe specializing in chicken wings and it promises that its wings are high voltage.

High Voltage Wings is getting ready to open in June behind Strange Taco in Monroe, Ga. This is the latest venture of the Strange Taco folks to bring a variety of cuisine to the local area.

Owner Chris Collins said High Voltage Wings will offer more than 20 different flavors of wings along with curly fries, large pretzels and other similar type cuisine. There also will be televisions so customers will be able to watch their favorite teams compete while feasting on their favorite taste of wings.

The restaurant is in the same building as Strange Taco, 127 Lumpkin St., but through an entrance in the alley at the back. The doors will soon be open to the public so keep a look out for the Grand Opening.

For more information, following on Instagram at this link or like them on Facebook at this link.

High Voltage Wings is still hiring so if you are looking for a job with a growing restaurant group you can apply online at this link.





