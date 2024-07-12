New Georgia Law effective July 1 impacts motorists with ‘squatted’ vehicles

The Georgia Department of Public Safety and put out Social media posts warning drivers with what is know as a “squatted” vehicle that those vehicles are no longer street legal. A “squatted vehicle” is a modified truck or vehicle that has had the front end raised and its rear end lowered, creating a tilted or what is known as a “squatted” appearance. This modification is usually achieved through suspension adjustments which reportedly can negatively impact the vehicle’s handling and visibility.

Photo credit: Georgia Department of Public Safety Social media post

“On July 1st, operating a “squatted” truck on Georgia roadways became illegal. OCGA 40-8-6 and 40-8-6.1 highlight that any vehicle weighing between 4000 lbs and not more than 7500 lbs is restricted from elevating or lowering the frame height more than four inches above or below the frame of the rear of the vehicle. It also establishes that a vehicle lift can be no more than six inches above or below the manufacturer’s recommendation,” GDPS wrote on the Facebook post, also noting that covers most of this kind of passenger cars or trucks that travel our roads.

