New Gwinnett County district maps are now available

Eligible voters should get a new precinct card in April

In February, Governor Kemp signed into law new district maps for the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners and Gwinnett County Board of Education. The maps will go into effect January 1, 2023, and can be viewed at GwinnettElections.com/DistrictMaps.

Eligible voters should expect to receive a new precinct card with their updated districts in April before the May General Primary and Nonpartisan General Election. The new district information is also available at the Secretary of State’s My Voter Page.

Governor Kemp also signed into law a bill to make school board elections nonpartisan. Now, these races will appear on the May election ballot instead of appearing on the November election ballot. April 25 is the last day to register to be eligible to vote in the upcoming elections.

To register to vote or check the status of your voter registration, visit the Georgia Secretary of State website. To stay up-to-date with elections in Gwinnett, follow @GwinnettGov on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram or visit GwinnettElections.com.