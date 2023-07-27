New healthy eatery Sweetberry bowls opens in Monroe

Photo credit: Sweetberry Monroe Facebook Page

If you’re looking for something sweet and light and tasteful and satisfying, drop on at the new Sweetberry bowls in Monroe. The new healthy restaurant opened last week in the old Butcher’s Block/Nedza location at 130 S Broad Street.

Sweetberry bowls is ready to serve up its specialty Acai bowls, smoothies, low calorie/high protein bowls, wraps and salads – and if you would like to customize and make your own bowls, you can do so with the array of fresh toppings offered.

Sweetberry has several locations around the country but this is the first one to open up in Georgia. It recently had its ribbon cutting and is now fully open to the community.

You can view the ribbon cutting on the Walton County Chamber Facebook page at this link.

To see their hours of operation as well as their menu items and how to order, click or tap on this link and follow them on their Facebook page.