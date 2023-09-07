New Hibachi and Sushi eatery opens in Monroe Pavilion this week

On Thursday, Sept. 7, a new Japanese Hibachi and Sushi restaurant will open in Monroe.

Located at 1058 Pavilion Parkway at the Monroe Pavilion, Ichiban Grill will have its official ribbon-cutting at 10:45 a.m. and will then begin serving its Japanese cuisine.

According to the Ichiban Grill website, the new Monroe location, which on Wednesday was still listed as “coming soon,” is one of four in the Georgia. It describes is cuisine as a Japanese style restaurant that specializes in cooking genuine Japanese cuisines such as Hibachi and Sushi, noting “all of our food is cooked to order so freshness and flavor are always guaranteed! Get the best of both worlds with delicious food as well as fast and casual service from our friendly staff.”

​You can pick up a to-go order, dine in or order from a delivery services such as doordash.

