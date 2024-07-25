New location for Women’s Health and Wellness Clinic

The new location for the Women’s Health and Wellness Clinic of Walton was blessed and dedicated during an open house held last week. The clinic moved to 333 Alcovy Street, Suite 10, in Monroe from its previous Alcovy Street location in April.

According to its mission, the Women’s Health and Wellness Clinic “provide compassionate care, practical help, and evidence-based education to the Walton County community concerning Pregnancy, Options, STI/STDs, and Sexual Health,” offering help with respect and without judgement.

For more information on the Women’s Health and Wellness Clinic, click or tap on this link for the website or on this link for the Facebook page.

A large number of guests and staff were on hand for the special occasion. Photos by Patrick Graham | The Walton Tribune

