New mayor for Walnut Grove; McClanahan, Davis take council seats

WALNUT GROVE, GA (Nov. 7, 2023) – With the unofficial results in for the Walnut Grove municipal elections, first-term incumbent mayor Steven Mark Moore is out and former city councilwoman Stephanie Moncrief will replace him as mayor. Moncrief earned 63.30 % of the vote with 169 votes and Moore came in at 36.70 % with 98 votes.
The top vote-getters for the two council seats up on the Walnut Grove City Council will be Maxine McClanahan with 172 votes (33.27 %) and Rachel Davis with 163 votes (31.53 %). Unsuccessful in their bid this time around are Ty Arnold at 17.60 % with 91 votes and Dominic DiGrado at the same count, 17.60 % with 91 %.
Unofficial results are:
For Mayor
Stephanie Moncrief – 169 votes (63.30 %)
Steven Mark Moore (i) – 98 votes (36.70 %)
For City Council – vote for 2
Ty Arnold – 91 votes (17.60 %)
Rachel Davis – 163 vote (31.53 %)
Dominic DiGrado – 91 votes (17.60 %)
Maxine McClanahan – 172 votes (33.27%)
