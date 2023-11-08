New mayor for Walnut Grove; McClanahan, Davis take council seats

WALNUT GROVE, GA (Nov. 7, 2023) – With the unofficial results in for the Walnut Grove municipal elections, first-term incumbent mayor Steven Mark Moore is out and former city councilwoman Stephanie Moncrief will replace him as mayor. Moncrief earned 63.30 % of the vote with 169 votes and Moore came in at 36.70 % with 98 votes.

The top vote-getters for the two council seats up on the Walnut Grove City Council will be Maxine McClanahan with 172 votes (33.27 %) and Rachel Davis with 163 votes (31.53 %). Unsuccessful in their bid this time around are Ty Arnold at 17.60 % with 91 votes and Dominic DiGrado at the same count, 17.60 % with 91 %.

Unofficial results are:

For Mayor

Stephanie Moncrief – 169 votes (63.30 %)

Steven Mark Moore (i) – 98 votes (36.70 %)

For City Council – vote for 2

Ty Arnold – 91 votes (17.60 %)

Rachel Davis – 163 vote (31.53 %)

Dominic DiGrado – 91 votes (17.60 %)

Maxine McClanahan – 172 votes (33.27%)

