A new restaurant selling “Mexican street food” will open its doors Monday at 1700 Bold Springs Road in Monroe. Oax-Mex Taqueria will be open daily Monday to Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and closed on Sunday’s for staff “to take that time for their families and church.”

You can get a look at the menu in the gallery above and follow Oax-Mex Taqueria on Facebook at this link.