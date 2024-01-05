New Monroe City Council members sworn in and ready to begin the city’s business

Monroe City Council now consists of four councilwomen, four councilmen and the mayor

MONROE, GA (Jan. 4, 2024) – Monroe Mayor John Howard welcomed a full council chamber Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, for the swearing-in of two returning and three newly-elected council members. Former mayor Greg Thompson was one of the newly elected council members, Councilwomen Lee Malcom and Myoshia Crawford were both elected unopposed to serve another 4-year term and Councilwomen Julie Sams and Adriane Brown took the Oath of Office to officially begin their first terms on the council.

Superior Court Judge Kevin Foster administered the Oath of Office to Malcom, Crawford, Sams and Brown and Senior Superior Court Judge John Ott administered it to Thompson.

Councilmen Charles Boyce, Tyler Gregory and David Dickinson, who were not up for re-election this year, round out the remaining members of the council making an even mix of male and female members, plus the mayor, representing the residents of Monroe.

Howard thanked outgoing council members Nathan Little and Larry Bradley for their service during their time on the council. Both former councilmen had elected to retire at the end of 2023 and not seek another term.

Thompson, who previously served on the city council before spending 12 years as the mayor prior to Howard taking the seat, decided to return to again serve on the city council. He defeated challenger Vivian Henson to win the seat vacated by Little and Brown beat incumbent council member Norman Garrett to win her seat on the city council. Sams was elected unopposed to take over Bradley’s seat.

The first meeting of 2024 of the Monroe City Council will be at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9, at City Hall, located at 215 N Broad St., Monroe. The public is welcome to attend.

Top Left, Mayor John Howard; top right, Councilwoman Lee Malcom with Superior Court Judge Kevin Foster; 2nd row left, Councilwoman Myoshia Crawford with Foster; 2nd row right, Councilwoman Julie Sams with Foster; 3rd row left, Councilwoman Adriane Brown with Foster; 4th row left, Councilman Greg Thompson with Senior Superior Court Judge John Ott; 5th row left, from left, outgoing councilmen Nathan Little and Larry Bradley with Howard; right, crowd in attendance at Swearing In Ceremonies; bottom row left, Brown with family and supporters and right, Malcom with family and supporters.

