New Monroe City Council members to be sworn in Jan. 2, 2024

MONROE, GA (Dec. 20, 2023) – At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, there will be a swearing in ceremony in council chambers of the for the three newly-elected Monroe officials.

Taking the Oath of Office will be former Monroe mayor Greg Thompson and the two new city council women, Julie Sams and Adriane Brown. The three new council members were elected to serve on the Monroe City Council for a four-year-term from January 2024 to December 31, 2027.

Monroe City Hall is located at 215 N. Broad Street.

