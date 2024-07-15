New Piedmont Urgent Care in Monroe now open

Piedmont Urgent Care, Monroe, Ga. Contributed photo

Monroe, Ga. (July 9, 2024) – There’s now a new and convenient health care option in Monroe for people looking for treatment for minor illnesses and injuries.

Located at the Monroe Pavilion shopping center, Piedmont Urgent Care opened its 73rdlocation July 2 at 850 Pavilion Parkway.

Piedmont Urgent Care provides virtual and walk-in treatment for non-life-threatening illness and injury seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The clinic is a great alternative to busy emergency departments and are available when traditional primary care offices are not open. These facilities also feature warm, welcoming environments, onsite digital X-ray capabilities, and accept most major insurance plans, including Medicare and competitive self-pay rates.

“We are excited to add urgent care services to the Monroe community,” WellStreet CEO Lisa Mikkelsen said. “We lend support to primary care physicians and their patients during extended hours, nights and weekends, particularly if their offices are closed. Most importantly, we are committed to delivering uncompromising care to every patient.”

Piedmont partnered with WellStreet Urgent Care in 2014. WellStreet’s providers are members of the Piedmont Clinic, which has more than 2,700 physician members. Piedmont Urgent Care’s mission is to help patients feel valued and well-cared for by offering best-in-class urgent care services throughout Georgia, starting with certified medical providers who specialize in urgent care medicine, clean modern facilities, and convenient care options built specifically with their patients in mind.

Urgent care visits can be used for common cold symptoms, such as cough, sore throat, nasal drainage, and ear pain. In addition to walk-in care for minor injuries and illnesses, Piedmont Urgent Care offers COVID-19 testing, Flu testing and treatment, vaccinations (non-COVID-19), and physicals.

“Piedmont places great importance on providing high-quality care, close to home for patients in the communities we serve,” said Michelle Fisher, Piedmont’s President of Primary Care & Retail Services. “This new location will provide greater convenience and access for patients who live in Monroe and beyond.”

To reserve an appointment or learn more about the Piedmont Urgent Care in Monroe, visitwww.piedmonturgentcare.org/locations/monroe-ga.

About Piedmont: Piedmont is empowering Georgians by changing health care. We continue to fuel Georgia’s growth through safe, high-quality care close to home through an integrated health care system that provides a hassle-free, unified experience. We are a private, not-for-profit organization with more than 12,000 donors annually that for centuries has sought to make a positive difference in every life we touch in the communities we serve. Across our 1,755 physical locations we care for 3.7 million patients and serve communities that comprise 80 percent of Georgia’s population. This includes 25 hospitals, 73 Piedmont Urgent Care centers, 25 QuickCare locations, 1,875 Piedmont Clinic physician practices and nearly 3,200 Piedmont Clinic members. Our patients conveniently engage with Piedmont online, as they scheduled more than 612,000 online appointments and over 163,000 virtual visits. With more than 47,000 care givers we are the largest Georgia-based private employer of Georgians, who all came for the job, but stayed for the people. In 2024 and 2023, Piedmont has earned recognition from Newsweek as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity and also as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women. In 2022, Forbes ranked Piedmont on its list of the Best Large Employers in the United States. In addition, Piedmont provided nearly $390 million in community benefit programming and uncompensated care in Fiscal Year 2023.

For more information, or booking your next appointment, visit piedmont.org.

