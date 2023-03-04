New premium ice cream shop, Butter’dudder, Grand Opening today at Monroe Pavilion

A new premium ice cream shop, Butter’dudder, will have its Grand Opening beginning at noon Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Monroe Pavilion at 1034 Pavilion Parkway. The Monroe shop is the fourth location to open in Georgia and is billed as “premium, hand-crafted ice cream. Flavors change with the season, using local and fresh ingredients. We are not your typical ice cream shop. From hand crafted ice cream to delicious cheesecake & baked goods, all of our offerings are made with quality and care.”

For more information, click or tap on this link, or better yet, drop in today to get a taste of what Butter’dudder has to offer.

More information also can be found on the Facebook page. The shop will be open from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday.