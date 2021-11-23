New ramp and signal at Gravel Springs Bridge at I-85 In Buford in Gwinnett opens today

Gwinnett County…

WHAT: Weather permitting, the I-85/SR 403 exit ramp to SR 324/Gravel Springs Road will open to traffic after striping modifications completed. Also, a new traffic signal at the intersection of SR 324/Gravel Springs Road and the newly opened exit ramp will be activated.

WHEN: Tuesday, November 23 at 4 p.m.



WHERE: I-85/SR 403 northbound and southbound at SR 324/Gravel Springs Road between mile markers 117 and 118

Advisory: This is a WORK ZONE and extreme caution is necessary. Motorists are advised to reduce speeds as they travel through this work zone. Message signs, barrels and cones will be utilized to alert the public of the upcoming changes. Drivers should be aware that personnel and equipment will be operating in close proximity to travel lanes. Exact dates may change due to weather or other factors. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or update or download the newest version of the 511GA app for Apple and Android. (Previous users of My511GA will need to create a new account for My511 with the update as former login credentials will not be recognized in the new system.)