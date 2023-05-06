New restaurant in Loganville is hiring

Cameals, a new restaurant in Loganville, is currently hiring. Cameals has openings in the front and the back of the house. They are in need of servers, hostess, chef, dishwasher and bartender.

If you fit the qualifications required, you are asked to send your resume to camealscuisine@gmail.com. Put the position you are applying for in the subject line. This is an upmarket restaurant serving a variety of Jamaican and American cuisine.

Editor’s Note: These positions were advertised as available on May 5, 2023. Please note a posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.