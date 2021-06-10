New seafood restaurant opens in Monroe Friday, June 11

Mal’s Krazy Krab is the newest restaurant to open in Monroe, Ga. and this one is serving up seafood. Owner Mallory Hill says in 2018- 2019 “God revealed a gift,” in 2020 she got her ducks in a row and Friday, June 11, she gets to open her seafood restaurant in Monroe.

Mal’s Krazy Krab is located in Suite B at 500 Great Oaks Drive. Hill promises “good eats, good vibes and good times” – along with “serving the best seafood and providing the best customer service.”

Hill said she is all set and ready to begin serving up her delicious brand of seafood to the community.

follow the Facebook page at this link for any specials or menu items that may become available.

