Newly renovated and expanded Bay Creek Elementary School has Ribbon Cutting

Friday last week, a couple of months after students returned to the newly renovated and expanded Bay Creek Elementary School, the official Ribbon Cutting took place. Teachers, some of the students, community members, district leaders and members of the Walton County Board of Commissioners gathered at the school for breakfast, some official words on the upgraded Bay Creek Elementary School and were given an opportunity to tour the facility. The event ended with the official ribbon-cutting ceremony. The renovations were made possible by and were fully funded through the last Education Local Option Sales Tax (ELOST).

Grahl Construction and Manley Spangler Smith Architects were responsible for the project, which included an additional 17,109 square feet of floor space and renovations to the other 66,230 square feet. This takes the instructional unit count to 54. The work was completed in July 2021.