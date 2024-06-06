Newsong Church in Monroe’s VBS is scheduled for June 10 -13

Newsong Church in Monroe will be hosting its Vacation Bible School from 6:30 – 9 p.m., June 10-13. The will have dinner each night, with Thursday night inviting the families to come with the kids for Family night. It will include inflatables, food, popcorn, cotton candy and games, etc… All Free!

This year’s theme is Space Theme: Mission : Life Search. Newsong Church is located at 628 Camp Lake Road, Monroe, GA 30655.

Parents can register their kids by scanning the QR Code in the flyer below or going to the website at www.gonewsong.com.

