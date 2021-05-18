Newton County Government has several open job postings

Newton County Government headquartered in Covington, Ga. has several open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Newton County career website on May 17, 2021. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.

MAINTENANCE TECHNICIAN IICode: 202105-2Location: CORNISH CREEKPosting Start Date: 05/10/2021Posting End Date: 05/28/2021Details: JOB DESCRIPTIONMINIMUM HOURLY RATE: $17.77 High school diploma or GED required, with vocational or technical training in mechanics, electrical repair, or a related field; supplemented by three years of experience in repairing and maintaining water treatment plant equipment; or any equivalent combination of education, training, and experience which provides the requisite knowledge, skills, and abilities for this job.

Must possess and maintain a valid Georgia driver’s license.

Must possess and maintain Backflow Certification.

Must submit a certified 3-year Motor Vehicle Report (MVR). Apply

PART-TIME RECREATION CREW WORKERCode: 202103-14Location: CULTURE/RECREATION ADMINISTRATPosting Start Date: 03/29/2021Posting End Date: 05/24/2021Details: JOB DESCRIPTIONMINIMUM HOURLY RATE: $11.84 High school diploma or equivalent; and,

Two years of progressively responsible related experience; or,

Any combination of education, training and experience which provides the required knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform the essential functions of the job.

Valid State Driver’s License. Apply

FACILITIES MAINTENANCE WORKERCode: 202104-6Location: GOVERNMENT BUILDINGSPosting Start Date: 04/22/2021Posting End Date: 05/27/2021Details: JOB DESCRIPTIONMINIMUM HOURLY RATE: $13.03 High school diploma or equivalent; and,

Two years of progressively responsible related experience; or,

Any combination of education, training and experience which provides the required knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform the essential functions of the job. Apply

EMPLOYEE WELLNESS SPECIALISTCode: 202103-9Location: HUMAN RESOURCESPosting Start Date: 03/12/2021Posting End Date: 06/03/2021Details: Job DescriptionMINIMUM HOURLY RATE: $18.37 An associate’s degree from an accredited college with major coursework in health education, health promotion, nutrition, physical education, or a related field.

Three years of health/wellness programming experience and/or demonstrated competence in health wellness management is preferred.

Hold a nationally recognized certification in health and wellness.

Previous experience moving strategies/ideas from conceptual to implementation and execution.

Experience in grant writing and grant reporting processes. Apply

HR BENEFITS SPECIALISTCode: 202104-2Location: HUMAN RESOURCESPosting Start Date: 04/06/2021Posting End Date: 05/21/2021Details: Job DescriptionMINIMUM HOURLY RATE: $18.37 Bachelor’s Degree in Human Resources or a related field required; supplemented by two years of experience in employee benefits; or any equivalent combination of education, training, and experience which provides the requisite knowledge, skills, and abilities for this job. Apply

CODE ENFORCEMENT OFFICERCode: 202105-3Location: PLANNING AND ZONING ADMINISTRAPosting Start Date: 05/13/2021Posting End Date: 06/03/2021Details: JOB DESCRIPTIONMINIMUM HOURLY RATE: $17.18 High school diploma or equivalent; and,

One year of progressively responsible related experience; or,

Any combination of education, training and experience which provides the required knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform the essential functions of the job.

Receive certification through Georgia Association of Code Enforcement within 24 months.

Valid Driver’s License.

Must submit a certified 3-year Motor Vehicle Report (MVR). Apply

EQUIPMENT OPERATOR IICode: 202105-1Location: SOLID WASTE DISPOSALPosting Start Date: 05/04/2021Posting End Date: 05/18/2021Details: JOB DESCRIPTIONMINIMUM HOURLY RATE: $15.40 High School diploma or GED; and,

One to two years of progressively responsible related experience; or,

Any combination of education, training and experience which provides the required knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform the essential functions of the job.

Must have a valid Georgia Driver’s License

Must submit a certified 3-year Motor Vehicle Report (MVR). Apply