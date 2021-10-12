Newton County government is hiring

Neighboring Newton County has many open job postings in public safety, administration, utilities and more. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Newton County government career website on Oct. 12, 2021. Please note the application end date. They could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.

DETENTION OFFICER Code: 201901-5 Location: JAIL OPERATIONS Posting Start Date: 01/10/2019 Posting End Date: 12/31/2021 Details: JOB DESCRIPTION MINIMUM SALARY: $37,722.00 GED/H.S.; GA DRIVER'S LICENSE; ABILITY OBTAIN DO CERT. 6 MOS

DEPUTY SHERIFF RECRUIT Code: 201901-6 Location: SHERIFFS OFFICE Posting Start Date: 01/10/2019 Posting End Date: 12/31/2021 Details: JOB DESCRIPTION

DEPUTY SHERIFF Code: 201901-7 Location: SHERIFFS OFFICE Posting Start Date: 01/10/2019 Posting End Date: 12/31/2021 Details: JOB DESCRIPTION MINIMUM SALARY: $42,240.00 H.S/GED; P.O.S.T. CERTIFIED; 7 YR. MVR

FIREFIGHTER CERTIFIED FULL TIME Code: 201901-8 Location: FIRE ADMINISTRATION Posting Start Date: 04/24/2020 Posting End Date: 12/31/2021 Details: JOB DESCRIPTION MINIMUM SALARY: $12.29 BIRTH CERTIFICATE, 3 YR. MVR; FULL TIME ONLY; OTHER CERTIFICATION

PART-TIME RECREATION CREW WORKER Code: 202103-14 Location: CULTURE/RECREATION ADMINISTRAT Posting Start Date: 03/29/2021 Posting End Date: 10/20/2021 Details: JOB DESCRIPTION MINIMUM HOURLY RATE: $11.84 High school diploma or equivalent; and,

Two years of progressively responsible related experience; or,

Any combination of education, training and experience which provides the required knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform the essential functions of the job.

Valid State Driver's License.

MAINTENANCE TECHNICIAN I Code: 202105-4 Location: CORNISH CREEK Posting Start Date: 05/18/2021 Posting End Date: 10/19/2021 Details: JOB DESCRIPTION MINIMUM HOURLY RATE: $13.03 High school diploma or GED required; supplemented by one year of work experience in landscaping, grounds maintenance or related field; or any equivalent combination of education, training, and experience which provides the requisite knowledge, skills, and abilities for this job.

Must possess and maintain a valid Georgia driver’s license. Possession and maintenance of a valid Georgia Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) is preferred.

Must submit a certified 3-year Motor Vehicle Report (MVR).

MAINTENANCE TECH II Code: 202107-6 Location: CORNISH CREEK Posting Start Date: 07/19/2021 Posting End Date: 10/19/2021 Details: JOB DESCRIPTION MINIMUM HOURLY RATE: $17.77 High school diploma or GED required, with vocational or technical training in mechanics, electrical repair, or a related field; supplemented by three years of experience in repairing and maintaining water treatment plant equipment; or any equivalent combination of education, training, and experience which provides the requisite knowledge, skills, and abilities for this job.

Must possess and maintain a valid Georgia driver’s license.

Must possess and maintain Backflow Certification.

Must submit a certified 3-year Motor Vehicle Report (MVR).

EQUIPMENT OPERATOR II Code: 202107-7 Location: SOLID WASTE DISPOSAL Posting Start Date: 07/19/2021 Posting End Date: 10/19/2021 Details: JOB DESCRIPTION MINIMUM HOURLY RATE: $15.40 High School diploma or GED; and,

One to two years of progressively responsible related experience; or,

Any combination of education, training and experience which provides the required knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform the essential functions of the job.

Must have a valid Georgia Driver’s License

Must submit a current, certified 3-year Motor Vehicle Report (MVR).

APPRAISER III Code: 202108-1 Location: TAX ASSESSORS Posting Start Date: 08/03/2021 Posting End Date: 10/19/2021 Details: JOB DESCRIPTION MINIMUM SALARY: $18.96 High school diploma or GED is required, with vocational or technical training in property appraisal; supplemented by four years of experience in property appraisal; or any equivalent combination of education, training, and experience which provides the requisite knowledge, skills, and abilities for this job.

Must possess and maintain a valid Georgia driver’s license.

Must possess and maintain Appraiser III certification.

Must submit a certified 3-year Motor Vehicle Report (MVR).

EQUIPMENT OPERATOR I Code: 202108-6 Location: ROAD DEPARTMENT Posting Start Date: 08/25/2021 Posting End Date: 10/20/2021 Details: JOB DESCRIPTION MINIMUM HOURLY RATE: $14.21 High school diploma or GED required.

Must possess and maintain a valid Georgia Driver’s License.

Must submit a certified 3-year Motor Vehicle Report (MVR).

ANIMAL SERVICES OFFICER Code: 202109-2 Location: ANIMAL SERVICES Posting Start Date: 09/14/2021 Posting End Date: 10/19/2021 Details: JOB DESCRIPTION MINIMUM HOURLY RATE: $15.99 High school diploma or equivalent; and,

Six months of related experience; or,

Any combination of education, training and experience, which provides the required knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform the essential functions of the job.

Valid State Driver’s License.

Ability to obtain Euthanasia certification within one year of employment.

Must submit a current certified 3-year Motor Vehicle Report (MVR).

RECREATION COORDINATOR Code: 202109-5 Location: CULTURE/RECREATION ADMINISTRAT Posting Start Date: 09/28/2021 Posting End Date: 10/19/2021 Details: JOB DESCRIPTION MINIMUM HOURLY RATE: $18.37 A two year degree in recreation, health, physical education, or other related field; and, One year of progressively responsible related experience; or,

Any combination of education, training and experience which provides the required knowledge, skills and abilities to perform the essential functions of the job.

Must possess and maintain a valid Georgia driver’s license.

Must submit a current, satisfactory, 3-year motor vehicle report (MVR).

ACCOUNTING MANAGER Code: 202109-7 Location: TAX COMMISSIONERS Posting Start Date: 09/30/2021 Posting End Date: 10/21/2021 Details: JOB DESCRIPTION MINIMUM SALARY: $53,632.00 Associate degree in Finance, Accounting, or a related field required; supplemented by three years of experience in accounts payable, accounts receivable, budget monitoring and maintaining financial documentation; or any equivalent combination of education, training, and experience which provides the requisite knowledge, skills, and abilities for this job.

Must possess and maintain a valid Georgia driver's license.

ADMINISTRATIVE SPECIALIST Code: 202110-1 Location: DISTRICT ATTORNEY Posting Start Date: 10/04/2021 Posting End Date: 10/18/2021 Details: JOB DESCRIPTION MINIMUM HOURLY RATE: $14.21 High School diploma or GED; and,

Two to three years of progressively responsible related experience; or,

Any combination of education, training and experience which provides the required knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform the essential functions of the job.

COUNTY ATTORNEY Code: 202110-2 Location: BOARD OF COMM Posting Start Date: 10/06/2021Posting End Date: 12/06/2021Details: JOB DESCRIPTIONMINIMUM SALARY: $185,000.00 Juris Doctorate Degree – supplemented with ten years of experience in the field; Significant local government experience, with an emphasis on economic development, real estate, land use matters, contracts, and employment law or any equivalent combination of education, training, and experience which provides the requisite knowledge, skills, and abilities for this job.

Must possess and maintain Active Member in Good Standing licensure status with the Georgia State Bar Association.

Must possess and maintain a valid Georgia driver's license.

HR BENEFITS SPECIALISTCode: 202110-3 Location: HUMAN RESOURCES Posting Start Date: 10/06/2021 Posting End Date: 10/27/2021Details: JOB DESCRIPTIONMINIMUM HOURLY RATE: $18.37 Two years of experience in employee benefits; or any equivalent combination of education, training, and experience which provides the requisite knowledge, skills, and abilities for this job.

FIREFIGHTER RECRUITCode: 202110-5 Location: FIRE ADMINISTRATION Posting Start Date: 10/08/2021 Posting End Date: 12/06/2021 Details: JOB DESCRIPTION MINIMUM HOURLY RATE: $15.40 High school diploma or GED

Must be able to pass a fire department mandated pre-employment physical

Must complete and pass a written entry-level exam and physical agility test

Valid Driver’s license

Must be 18 years of age