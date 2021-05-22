Newton County Man Arrested for the Sexual Exploitation of Children

Covington, GA (May 21, 2021) – On Thursday, May 20, 2021, Newton County resident, Jeremy Mimbs, age 40, was arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit and charged with four counts of the Sexual Exploitation of Children, including the possession and distribution of child pornography. (Editor’s Note: A charge or arrest does not constitute a conviction)

The GBI CEACC Unit began an investigation into Mimbs’ online activity after receiving a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) indicating Mimbs was uploading child sexual abuse material using a popular online platform. On Thursday, May 20, 2021, agents from the GBI’s CEACC Unit, with assistance from the Covington Police Department, executed a search warrant at the residence of Jeremy Mimbs. A search of Mimbs’ residence and the preview of electronic devices produced evidence which led to the arrest of Mimbs on the same date. Mimbs was taken into custody and booked into the Newton County Jail.

This investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the child pornography trade. The ICAC Program, created by the U.S. Department of Justice, was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the Internet, the proliferation of child pornography, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.