Newton County Sheriff’s Office arrest suspect in shooting of teen transported to Walton hospital

MONROE, GA (Jan. 25, 2024) – City of Monroe Police Chief R.V. Watts confirmed last night that a shooting victim had been transported to Piedmont Walton. The incident involved a 17-year-old victim. However, it happened in Newton County and the authorities in that jurisdiction were handling the incident.

Newton County Sheriff’s Office has now given an update on social media and announced that another 17-year-old has been arrested for the shooting. It was reported that NCSO deputies had responded to the area of Fieldstone Lane and Trelawney Avenue in reference to a discharged gun and the 17-year-old male victim was transported to a local hospital, the hospital being Piedmont Walton, with non-life-threatening injuries. That is in the Covington area of Newton County.

“Upon further investigation, it was determined that the suspect and victim knew each other and had a previous altercation. The suspect was identified as Rushawn Wilson, age 17, of Covington. He was located at a residence on Camerons Way. The NCSO SWAT Team was called out to secure the area, and he was arrested without incident,” NCSO reported.

Wilson was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a handgun by a person under the age of 18. He was booked into the Newton County Detention Center.

