Newton County Sheriff’s Office issue BOLO for suspect in murder of Social Circle woman

NEWTON COUNTY, GA (Nov. 4, 2023) – the Newton County Sheriff’s Office has issued a BOLO (Be On the Lookout) for a suspect in the murder of a Social Circle woman. A portion of Social Circle is located in Newton County.

Corey Olando Jackson is wanted for murder and aggravated assault in connection with the death of Natasha Billings, 37, at Skyview Drive, Social Circle, Ga. on Oct. 30, 2023.

Newton County deputies responded to a request for a welfare check from Billings’ mother who reportedly had not heard from her daughter since Oct. 28. After they obtained a search warrant, the found Billings’ body inside the home.



Jackson is reported to be driving a black Chrysler 300 Touring with Georgia Tag # TGU9280.

If you have any information on this case or know of the whereabouts of Corey Jackson, you are asked to contact Investigator Collins at kcollins@newtonsheriffga.org or 678-625-1428.

