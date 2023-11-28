Next election season begins in earnest in Walton County with Meet and Greet by Brooks for Sheriff

WALTON COUNTY, GA – (Oct. 9, 2023) The local municipal elections have now been finalized with new council members getting ready to take their seats in the next few weeks, but that is certainly not the end of elections season in Georgia, or in Walton County.

It is just the beginning.

In a little over 3 months, folks will be voting in the Georgia Preference Presidential Primary on March 12, 2024. This will be followed on May 21 with the the General Primary and Non-partisan elections at the local, state and national level and races are already being established.

Locally for sheriff to replace retiring Sheriff Joe Chapman, Chief Deputy Keith Brooks was the first one out the gate to announce a run and he is not wasting any time getting his campaign going. A Meet and Greet for his campaign is scheduled to take place from 6 – 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Rock Gym in Loganville with supporters Joe Crump, state Rep. Rey Martinez, former Loganville Mayor Dan Curry and current Walton County Commissioner Mark Banks.

Brooks is facing a challege in the primary from Douglas Schad – administration service manager for the City of Lawrenceville Police Department and Monroe City Marshal Jon Spear who have also announced a run for the sheriff’s position. The successful candidate will face off against at least one Democrat in the General in November. Toyin Wakil Ola-oluwa has announced he will run for the open seat as a Democrat. Sheriffs in Georgia run on a partisan basis.

The Rock Gym is located at 135 Main Street in Loganville. Food at the Loganville Meet and Greet is being provided by John and Mala Ferrar of Eastside Towing.

