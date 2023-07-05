Next show at Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts runs from July 12 – Aug. 22

Show is titled ‘Old Meets New’ and features pottery and digital art

The next Monroe-Walton art show is “Old Meets New” and features both pottery and digital art. While the submission process is closed for pottery, digital art can still be accepted on the drop off dates, no pre-registration is necessary.

DIGITAL ARTIST GUIDELINES

Digital Artists must have a minimum of 3 pieces (up to six) to enter the show.

Digital art refers to art made using software, computers, or other electronic devices. Anything produced or made on digital media, such as photographs, illustrations, digital paintings, and such can be entered into this show.

Digital artists must be a Member of MWCA.

SHOW DATES: July 12 – August 22

Drop Off: Sunday – Tuesday, July 9 – 11 from 11 am – 5 pm

FEE – $20 — this can be paid at drop off.

Unlike the usual shows, this is a “show and sale.” Pieces may be purchased and taken home during the show. It is not judged and awards are not presented. Artists are encouraged to check in every week and bring in new works as artwork is sold for an exciting, ever-evolving show.