Nightly lane closures for SR 10/US 78 between Snellville and Stone Mountain begin

SNELLVILLE – Construction partners with the Georgia Department of Transportation will implement lane closures along the upcoming SR 10/US 78/Stone Mountain Hwy resurfacing project. The closures will occur nightly from 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m., Mondays through Sundays.

The project has an estimated completion date of December 2020. Be advised that the work is weather permitting. There will be delays based on the lane closures installed.

The project will begin on SR 10/US 78/Stone Mountain Hwy just north of the Dekalb County line in Stone Mountain and extend to SR 124/Scenic Highway in Snellville. Crews will perform milling, inlay, and plant mix resurfacing including travel lanes, shoulders, and exits.

The maintenance project represents a $4.56 million investment in Gwinnett County and was awarded to Baldwin Paving Company, Inc.

ADVISORY: Exact dates may change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert, and watch for workers. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or update or download the newest version of the 511GA app for Apple and Android. (Previous users of My511GA will need to create a new account for My511 with the update as former login credentials will not be recognized in the new system.)

Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation