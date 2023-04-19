Nightly left lane closures scheduled April 19 / 20

Clarke County…

WHAT: Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) and contractor E.R. Snell will have nightly lane closures beginning Wednesday, April 19, 2023, through Thursday evening, April 20, 2023 to install pipe crossings across Lexington Road. Closures will be between Oconee Street and State Route 10 Southbound entrance and exit ramp..

WHEN: The lane closure will occur on Wednesday evening, April 19, 2023 through Thursday night, April 20, 2023 beginning at 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. weather permitting.

WHERE: . This operation will impact southbound traffic on Lexington Road, Oconee Street, and SR 10 southbound entrance and exit ramps.

Delays are anticipated. Consider alternate routes.

Advisory: Exact dates may change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert, and watch for workers. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions by calling 511, visiting 511ga.org, or downloading the Georgia 511 app.

