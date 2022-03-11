No changes to the Alcovy Judicial Circuit Superior Court in 2022 Elections

Layla.Zon

When qualifying closed for the two seats on the bench in the Alcovy Judicial Ciruit Superior Court, it was clear there will be no changes this year. Superior Court Judges Layla H. Zon and Cheveda McCamy, both appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp in 2020, qualified unopposed by Friday to hold onto their seats on the bench for the full upcoming terms.

Zon was appointed by Kemp in May 2020 to replace Alcovy Judicial District Superior Court Judge Samuel Ozburn who retired early before the end of his term.

McCamy was appointed in October 2020 to replace Superior Court Judge Horace Johnson who passed away that summer after contracting COVID-19.

Zon and McCamy are the first two women to serve as Superior Court Judges on the Alcovy Judicial Circuit Court. The Circuit serves both Walton and Newton counties.