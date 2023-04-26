No charges filed following report of possible sexual assault of 22-month-old

Toddler reportedly had a medical condition

MONROE, GA (April 26, 2023) – In the April 20, 2023 Monroe Police Department Reports, there was a report of a possible sexual assault of a 22-month-old toddler. The report had come through a mandated report from Athens Regional and it was noted it could have happened at a Monroe daycare.

CID was notified and initiated an investigation. Following the investigation, MPD reported that it was an unfounded case and no charges were filed. The child was found to have a medical condition.