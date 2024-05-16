Nurse Honor Guard to host Candlelight Service in Monroe On May 21

The Nurse Honor Guard of Greater Walton County will host a service honoring Florence Nightingale and other fallen nurses at its first candlelight service in Monroe.

Officials invite members of the community to the ceremony on Tuesday May 21, at 8:30 p.m. on the front steps and lawn of the Walton County Historic Courthouse. Members will begin passing out candles around 8 p.m. and begin the tribute at 8:30 p.m.

Florence Nightingale, “the Lady with the Lamp,” laid the foundation on which modern nursing is built and through her hard work and training school she established the profession of nursing as an honorable status.

In honor of Nightingale’s birthday on May 12 and National Nurses Week, all nurses, families, friends and anyone whose lives have been touched by a nurse are invited to hold a candle as the group recites the Nightingale Tribute and Last Call of Duty for Nightingale and other fallen nurses.

“We hope to repeat this tribute in the other counties we serve throughout the year,” organizers said.

The Nurse Honor Guard of Greater Walton County is a nonprofit charitable organization in Georgia. It was co-founded by Hope Sandoval and Dana Walters and is comprised of active and retired nurses that serve Walton, Barrow, Rockdale, Newton and Oconee counties.

“We recognize men and women RNs, LPNs, NPs and CRNAs who have dedicated their lives to the profession of nursing,” officials said. “Our members pay tribute to the legacy of service and provide comfort to family. We consider it an honor and privilege to participate in the funeral services of fellow colleagues.

Our service is no cost to family and includes the reading of the Nightingale Tribute, Presentation of a white rose and Last Call of Duty with a lamp given to the family. Our additional services include Living Tributes to nurses near end of life, Physician tributes and Nursing student tributes.”

Officials serve on a voluntary basis and are not affiliated with any hospital system

