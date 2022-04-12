Oak Tree at Historic Walton County Courthouse cut down due to safety concerns

Do you have any suggestions on how the oak remains can be used in the community?

Oak Tree on the grounds of the Historic Walton County Courthouse that had to be felled for safety reasons. Photo credit: Sharon Swanepoel

MONROE, GA (April 11, 2022) – The large oak tree on the north side of the Historic Walton County Courthouse in Monroe is no more. On Monday, April 11, it was cut down, but there was a very good reason for doing so. It could have posed a threat to the community.

“In December 2021, the Walton County Board of Commissioners consulted with the North American Tree Service and the Davey Tree Expert Company to conduct inspections of the four large oak trees at the Walton County Historic Courthouse. They also conducted a lower trunk decay test on all four trees,” the Walton County Board of Commissioners said in a press release. “After extensive scientific testing and analysis, the Davey Tree Expert Company concluded that only one of the four oak trees revealed major trunk decay. Based on their observations, the tree experts recommended the removal of the compromised tree due to the significant decay.”

So on Monday, Walton County took the recommendation of the Davey Tree Expert Company and had the diseased tree felled.

“The decision to remove the tree was hard to make but necessary. In its current condition, the oak posed a threat to the health, safety, and welfare of Walton County citizens and visitors to the Walton County Historic Courthouse,” the Walton County BOC concluded in the press release.

But the BOC is looking to partner with some local organizations to preserve the memory of the tree by using it for other projects around Walton County.

Do you have any ideas on what the oak remains could be used for? If so, let us have your suggestions.