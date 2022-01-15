Obituary: Ada Jean Archer, 75, of Monroe

Click or tap the link above for a video tribute to Ada Jean Archer

Ada Jean Archer, age 75, of Monroe, passed away on January 10, 2022. She was born in Conyers on February 16, 1946 to the late Susie Ruth McCart Moss and the late Lonnie Washington Moss. She was preceded in death by her grandson, the late Nathan Snyder.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Jeannie Wren and Terry Snyder of Monroe; grandchildren: Zachary Wren, Nicholas Wren, Jacob Wren, Aiden Snyder, Daniel Snyder, Taylor Snyder; and sister, Patricia Arbolda of Covington; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service was held on Friday, January 14, 2021 at 11:00 in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with Rev. Mickey Oliver officiating. Interment followed at Resthaven Cemetery.

