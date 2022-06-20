Obituary: Aida Diaz, 75, of Loganville

Aida Diaz, age 75, of Loganville, GA, passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Esperanza Guzman and Cecilio Pagan. She is survived by her husband, James Diaz; sons, Christopher Diaz, Jeff James, and Jesse James; and her six grandchildren, Cynthia, Michael, Keith, Krista, Samuel, and Kaitlin.

Aida Diaz loved her family. She loved baseball and her favorite team was the New York Yankees. She also loved to play Bingo.

A Funeral Service honoring the life of Aida will be held on Monday, June 20, 2022 at 1:00pm at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel. Interment will follow at East Shadowlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Monday, June 20th from 12:00pm until the time of service at 1:00pm.

Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com.

