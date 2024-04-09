Obituary and Celebration of Life: Emily Roberts Cook, 86, of Bethlehem, Ga

Bethlehem, GA -Emily Roberts Cook, age 86, died on March 30, 2024. She was born on January 27, 1938, in Atlanta, GA, the oldest of 4 children, to William O. and Mildred (Bennett) Roberts.

Emily graduated from Murphy HS, Class of 1955. Following graduation, she went to work for Bell South. In 1957, on St. Patrick’s Day, she married the love of her life, Glenn, and they celebrated 65 years of marriage in 2024.

Emily certainly lived life to the fullest, making friends easily wherever she and Glenn lived, attended church, or whatever organization they joined. She was a true Proverbs 31 woman and was loved by many.

She is survived by her husband, Glenn W. Cook, Bethlehem, daughter, Susan (Scott) Edwards of Buckhead, GA, son, Glenn Jr. (Andrea)of Watkinsville, GA; grandsons, Wes Edwards, Corbin Edwards, Hunter (Courtney)Cook, Culley (Emma) Cook, and two great grandsons, Eli & Noah Edwards; sister, Kay Stringer of Loganville; brother, Bill (Connie) Roberts of Loganville; brother, Michael (Karen) Roberts of Baileyton, AL; and many nieces, nephews, and beloved friends.

Family, friends, and others whose lives she touched, are invited to the First Presbyterian Church of Monroe, 500 Breedlove Dr., Monroe, GA 30655, at 12 noon, Saturday, April 13, 2024 for a celebration of her life. A reception immediately following the service will be held in the fellowship hall.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to First Presbyterian church or Monroe or FISH at 133 E. Church St. Monroe, Ga 30655.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

