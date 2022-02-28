Obituary and digital tribute: Bobby Gerald Smith, 83, of Monroe

Click or tap on the image above for a digital tribute to Bobby Gerald Smith

Bobby Gerald Smith, age 83 of Monroe, passed away on February 22, 2022. He was born in Walton County on February 10, 1939 to the late William L. Smith and the late Levie Eunice Sims Smith.

Surviving are, wife, Carol Malcom Smith; daughter and son in law, Tara and Ben Preston; son and partner, Todd Smith and Vincent Skreba; grandchildren, Tanner Preston, Tori and Joe McDaniel, Tess Preston, Tate Preston, and Camron Smith.

Funeral services was held on Sunday February 27th at 3:00 PM at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Tommy Fountain and Rev. Cynthia Griffins officiating. Interment will follow at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com