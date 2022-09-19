Obituary and digital tribute: Cunoy Belle Dills Parker, 85, of Monroe

Cunoy Belle Dills Parker, age 85 of Monroe, passed away on September 16, 2022. She was born on June 3, 1937 to the late Lola Mae Doster Dills and the late Harvey Jourdan Dills.

Surviving are husband, Leonard Hugh Parker, Jr.; sons and daughters in law, Bo and Susan Parker, Andy and Charna Parker, Arnie and Helen Parker; grandchildren, Joshua Thomas Parker, Jessica Kyle Stone, Laura Marie Gay, Kellie Elaine Doster, Jamie Lynn Palmer, and Walter Andrew Parker, Jr.; great grandchildren, Gabby Stone, Arlie Stone, Ella Kate Gay, Clayton Gay, Grady West Gay, Lane Doster, Emry Doster, Jayci Palmer, Jace Palmer, Jolee Palmer, MJae Lynch; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held on Sunday September 18th at 2:00 PM at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Jim Draper and the Rev. Tom Davis officiating. Interment followed at Westlawn Cemetery. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.