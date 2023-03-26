Obituary and digital tribute: Deral Dobbs, 65, of Good Hope

Click or tap on the image above for a digital tribute to Deral Dobbs

Deral Dobbs, age 65, of Good Hope, passed away of March 19, 2023. He was born July 27, 1957 to the late Kitty Nell Almond and the late James Earl Dobbs.

Surviving are wife: Sandy Dobbs of Good Hope; son and daughter-in-law: Wesley and Darla Dobbs of Oakwood; sisters and brothers-in-law: Shirley and Mac McCutcheon of Monroe, Earlene and Raleigh Carey of Athens; grandchildren: Gavin Wesley Dobbs, Anslea Dakota Dobbs, and Sara Paisley Dobbs.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with Tom Etterlee officiating.

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. was in charge of arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.