Obituary and digital tribute: Martha Jean Walker Jordan, 80, of Monroe

Martha Jean Walker Jordan, age 80 of Monroe, passed away on March 18, 2023. She was born on July 27, 1942 to the late Bessie Moss Walker and the late J.W. Walker.

Surviving are, husband, Doug Jordan; daughters and sons in law, Debbie and Raymond Fernandez, Penny and Jacob William, Betty and Kevin Beachy; son and daughter in law, Eugene and Marcie Evans, Jr.; 12 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.

Funeral services were held on Wednesday March 22nd at 1:00 pm at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Roger Canuel officiating. Interment followed at Social Circle City Cemetery. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com

