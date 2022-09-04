Obituary and digital tribute: Mary Ann Miller Mitchell, 72, of Monroe

Click or tap on the image above for a digital tribute to Mary Ann Miller

Mary Ann Miller Mitchell, age 72 of Monroe, GA passed away unexpectedly on August 28, 2022. She was born in Mercersburg, PA to the late Roy and Josephine Miller.

She is survived by her husband Darrell Lynn Mitchell; three daughters and two son-in-laws, Pamela Maxwell Head (Jason), Jennifer Leasure Stuker (Jeremy), Shelly Mitchell; three granddaughters, Kayla Leasure, Ansleigh Stuker and Celeste Rice. She was preceded in death by daughter, Darla Mitchell.

She retired from the Monroe Post Office where she worked as a mail carrier for many years. She was a member of Athens Moose Lodge 767, American Legion 64, and the Prim Roses chapter of the Red Hat Society.

Mary Ann was a loving wife, mother and nana that devoted her life to taking care of her family. She cherished visiting with her brothers, sisters and in-laws. She loved unconditionally and was known to all as easy going, always happy and generously giving. She could brighten up any room with her smile and contagious laugh.

Mary Ann had a genuine joy for life. You could often find her on the dance floor, movie set, or traveling with her family and friends. She truly touched the life of everyone she met and never said an unkind word about anyone.

She will remain forever in the hearts of all who knew her.

Mary Ann is also survived by siblings; Betty Ward (Harold), Rich Miller (Cindy), Rose Deshong (Elmer), Kay Newman (Steve), Carla Elbel (Vince), Michele Hopkins (Todd); many in-laws, nieces and nephews. Proceeded in death by siblings; Gene Miller, Pat Shaffer and George Miller.

A memorial service to honor the life of Mary Ann was held at 11:00am on Saturday, September 3, 2022, Meadows Funeral Home in Monroe, GA.

Flowers are welcome, but donations may be made to the American Heart Association in her name.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.