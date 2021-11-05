Obituary and funeral arrangements: Brittany Moses, 36, of Monroe

Brittany Moses, age 36 of Monroe, passed away on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. A Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Loganville.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Penelope Marie Moses. Brittany is survived by her children, Ashton Thirakoune of Acworth, Cason Sandoval of Acworth, and Jaxton Moses of Monroe; sister, Latisha Leach of Acworth; grandfather, Ira Moses of Monroe; and several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family pay for her funeral expenses. Donations can be made direct to the funeral home.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.